Village Rockstars 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Rima Das’ Award-winning feature Village Rockstars, has won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for ‘Best Film’ at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The film was the only Indian feature selected for the prestigious Jiseok Competition section, a significant achievement for both the filmmaker and Indian cinema.

The jury, consisting of Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage, and Shin Suwon, praised Village Rockstars 2 as "an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl." The film, which stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das, is produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia.

Director Rima Das, who also wrote and produced the film, expressed her elation at receiving the Kim Jiseok Award. "Receiving this award, named after someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege," she said. Das acknowledged the challenges she faced in making a sequel, stating, "It was a risky and bold decision to make a sequel to an independent film, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film, but I’m so glad we did. It feels amazing to see our hard work recognized."

Also read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs Shastra Pooja in Nagpur on Vijayadashami

The win marks another milestone in Das’ career, who first gained international recognition with Village Rockstars. The original film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018, and was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in 2019.

Village Rockstars 2 will next have its India premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, where it will compete in the South Asia Competition. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 19 to 24, adding another feather to Das’ cap as her film continues to receive accolades.

In her acceptance speech, Das expressed gratitude to the Busan International Film Festival and the jury for appreciating the "beauty in our world." She also thanked her cast and crew, particularly lead actress Bhanita Das, and her family for their support over the past four years. "I am grateful to everyone who inspires me, reminds me to keep going, and believes in the magic of storytelling," she said, offering special thanks to her co-producer Fran Borgia.

Looking ahead, Das hinted at the possibility of a third installment in the Village Rockstars series, though she left the future open-ended. "For those asking about Village Rockstars 3—maybe in the future!" she teased, keeping fans hopeful for more.

With Village Rockstars 2 already making waves on the international festival circuit, its upcoming India premiere is eagerly anticipated by audiences and critics alike.