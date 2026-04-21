Rising musician D4vd charged with murder of missing teen in Los Angeles

David Burke, a 21-year-old musician known as D4vd, has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas, in a case that has drawn attention due to its disturbing details and lengthy investigation.

The charges were announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman after authorities traced the case back to Burke following the discovery of the victim’s remains in September 2025.

During his court appearance, Burke pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include first-degree murder and other serious offences. He has been remanded in custody without bail as the case proceeds.

The victim had been reported missing in April 2024. Her remains were found more than a year later inside a car linked to Burke, which had been left parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood before being towed. Workers at an impound facility alerted authorities after detecting a strong odour.

Investigators believe the body had been kept in the vehicle for a prolonged period. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined pending further forensic analysis.

Prosecutors have indicated that the alleged crime may be connected to an attempt to prevent damaging allegations from surfacing, though these claims are part of the ongoing case and will be examined during trial.

Burke rose to prominence in 2022 after gaining popularity online, particularly among younger audiences, with music recorded on his phone. His breakthrough track Romantic Homicide helped secure a recording deal and establish his career.

The case remains under active legal proceedings, with further hearings expected. The victim’s family has not issued a public statement so far.