Rita Ora to headline ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final closing ceremony at Lord's

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora will headline the closing ceremony of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday, July 5, with electronic pop band Clean Bandit set to perform after the champions are crowned.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the tournament finale will combine cricket, music and entertainment, with Ora taking the stage before the title clash. The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm local time, ahead of the final at the iconic London venue.

Celebrations will continue after the match as multi-platinum group Clean Bandit performs following the trophy presentation.

Six-time champions Australia have already booked their place in the final. Hosts England will face South Africa in the second semi-final at The Oval on July 2 to determine the other finalist.

The final, expected to be played before a packed crowd at Lord's, is set to attract both cricket fans and music enthusiasts with performances planned before and after the match.

The closing ceremony follows the tournament's opening celebration on June 12, when the cast of the hit musical Wicked performed ahead of the opening fixture between England and Sri Lanka.

The ICC has advised spectators to be seated by 2 pm local time to ensure they do not miss the pre-match performances.