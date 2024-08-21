Actor Riteish Deshmukh has voiced his shock and outrage over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. This incident follows closely on the heels of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Riteish took to his X account to share his pain and frustration, calling for the "harshest punishment" for those responsible.

In his post, the actor, who is also a parent, wrote, “As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!! Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action. #BadlapurCrime”.

As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!!

Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 20, 2024

The alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has ignited widespread outrage. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has mandated a high-level investigation into the matter, announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He assured that those responsible will face stringent consequences.

"I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT has already been formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process of fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Arti Singh to probe the recent incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the matter, claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was on the verge of passing the ‘Shakti Bill’ when his administration was overthrown by the current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Earlier in the day, a large protest took place at Badlapur Railway Station in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Thane district. Demonstrators blocked railway tracks, halting local train services and engaging in stone pelting. In response, police used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

