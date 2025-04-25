BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known professionally as RM, has made history as the first Korean solo rapper to receive a nomination at the American Music Awards. The prestigious nomination comes as part of the recently announced lineup for the 51st annual American Music Awards scheduled for May 26.

RM is nominated in the Favourite K-pop Artist category alongside fellow BTS member Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, ATEEZ, and Stray Kids. The nomination recognises his groundbreaking solo work following the critically acclaimed albums "Indigo" and "Right Place, Wrong Person."

His sophomore album "Right Place, Wrong Person," released in 2023, showcased RM's versatility as an artiste and his growth beyond the boundaries of traditional K-pop. The album's exploration of identity, belonging, and artistic purpose resonated with audiences worldwide and solidified his position as a formidable solo artist.

This nomination marks another milestone in BTS's longstanding relationship with the American Music Awards. The group first made history in 2017 as the first Korean act to perform at the ceremony. They went on to win their first AMA in 2018 for Favourite Social Artist, beginning a streak of accolades that underscored their global impact.

In 2021, BTS reached new heights by winning Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, and Favourite Pop Song. The following year, they won in the inaugural Favourite K-Pop Artist category along with Favourite Pop Duo or Group.

The 2025 AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and features a competitive field led by Kendrick Lamar with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with eight. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each secured seven nominations, while artists including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations.

In the K-pop category, this year shows a significant shift with more solo artists than groups receiving nominations. BLACKPINK's Rosé earned two nominations, including one for Collaboration of the Year for "APT." with Bruno Mars, highlighting the growing crossover appeal of K-pop artists in the American music industry.