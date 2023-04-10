Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's return to television. The actress, who had been out of the picture for a time, would play a gang leader with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. In the promo released by the channel, Rhea says, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi...darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hani auditions pe (What did you think...I won't return, I'd be scared? This time it's time for others to feel scared. See you at the auditions)".

As part of the latest season, Rhea told IANS "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

The theme of this year's Roadies is 'Karm Ya Kaand,' and it is hosted by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is returning with the new season. The promo also shows a peek of Sood, who is seen preparing with sugarcane juice, implying the trials that await the ambitious participants.

Years after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, there have been speculations that the actress is dating Bunty Sajdeh. It was also alleged that they had opted to keep matters private and out of the public eye.