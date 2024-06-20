The office of veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in the Andheri Veera Desai area of Mumbai was robbed by two unidentified individuals. The break-in was reported to Mumbai's Amboli Police, who have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated an investigation.

The robbery at Kher's office has raised concerns about security in the bustling Andheri locality. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred when the culprits managed to gain unauthorized access to the premises. Details regarding the items stolen or the extent of the damage have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

The Amboli Police are actively investigating the case, including reviewing surveillance footage from the area and interviewing potential witnesses. They are also working on sketching profiles of the suspects based on the available evidence.

This incident adds to a growing list of security breaches in the city, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and improved security measures. Anupam Kher, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, has yet to make a public statement regarding the robbery.

The Mumbai Police have assured the public and Kher's associates that every effort is being made to apprehend the culprits and recover any stolen property. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement officials continue to gather and analyze evidence.