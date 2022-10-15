Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died on October 14, 2022, at the age of 72 in his home country, Scotland.



Robbie found worldwide recognition as Hagrid in the film adaptation of JK Rowling's beloved and bestselling Harry Potter series.



He played the gentle half-giant, who acts as a mentor and friend to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.



JK Rowling, who penned down the Harry Potter novels, shared a picture with Robbie on her Twitter handle and wrote, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane first found fame in the 1990s as a hard-bitten detective in Cracker. For his performance on the show, he won the best actor award at the British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) three years running.