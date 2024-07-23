Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming thriller "Die, My Love," directed by Lynne Ramsay. This would mark the first time the two A-listers share the screen.

The film is set in a remote, forgotten rural area and follows a mother, played by Lawrence, who struggles to maintain her sanity while battling psychosis. It is not yet disclosed what role Pattinson will take on.

The script for "Die, My Love" is co-written by Ramsay and Enda Walsh. The project boasts an impressive production team, with Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence producing through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calderwood. Black Label Media is financing the film.

Pattinson has been on a career high, starting with his role in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" opposite John David Washington. He then starred in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which garnered high praise from Warner Bros, leading to his casting in Bong Joon Ho’s "Mickey 17," set to release next year.

Pattinson is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME, Curtis Brown, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.