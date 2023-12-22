Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially engaged and expecting their first child, as confirmed by a reliable source. Waterhouse was spotted with a diamond ring earlier this week, leading to speculations of their engagement.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November, with Waterhouse playfully revealing her baby bump during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. An insider shared that the couple, dating since July 2018, is ecstatic and ready to embrace parenthood.

They made their relationship public in December 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

Despite their professional commitments, the couple is looking forward to this new phase in their lives. Pattinson has previously expressed his preference for keeping his personal life private.