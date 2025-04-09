Robert Pattinson may soon join the 'Dune' universe, as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is looking to cast 'The Batman' star in 'Dune: Messiah', the third installment of the popular sci-fi franchise based on Frank Herbert's books.

According to Variety, Villeneuve is interested in bringing Pattinson on board alongside lead actors Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Villeneuve, known for films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Sicario, and Prisoners, is currently finishing the script for Dune 3, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

A formal offer is yet to be presented to Pattinson and it is unknown which character he would play. Legendary had no comment, according to the publication.

The actor recently co-starred with Zendaya in "The Drama" and played the title role in Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17". He is currently shooting for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey", also starring Zendaya.

Pattinson is already part of a franchise film "The Batman" by Matt Reeves. Its sequel is reported to start filming this year but nothing is confirmed.