There are various initiatives being discussed once more as a result of the current Little Mermaid Live action by Disney failing to garner the attention that the production firm had hoped for. Numerous projects that are currently in development are included on the list, including the live-action versions of Tangled and Moana, which will reportedly star Zendaya and Dwayne Johnson. In the middle of all of this, it is revealed that Disney is finally ready to start production on the live-action adaptation of The Princess and the Frog. The casting options are also being considered, and it appears that the company has decided on Robert Pattinson, the star of Batman. Are the rumours accurate? Here is every detail you need to know.

The Dis Insider has been a popular and trustable leaker page for all Disney updates. As per the update by the source, The Princess and the Frog's live-action remake is reportedly in early works at Disney. Later the same day, another leaker page suggested that the names of Twilight fame Robert Pattinson, and The Batman star (2022) Zoe Kravitz are being considered for the role. Earlier this year, Jenna Ortega and Simu Liu also came into the limelight for the same role. However, nothing concrete was set up either by the stars or the production.

The same is the case with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. Disney is yet to confirm the casting decision. Meanwhile, the fans were quick to run a poll on X, former Twitter, to find the popular choice for Princess Tiana. And it was quite a no-brainer that Zendaya was the unanimous choice across the internet. Besides Moana, it seems like this popularity might lead the actress to bag this Disney Princess role as well.

During the DisInsider Walt's Apartment Podcast on March 16, 2023, it was revealed that a live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog was in the works. The group was looking for a writer and a director for the movie at the time. However, it would appear that the majority of the work at Disney is currently on hold due to the ongoing writer's strike. Although potential cast members are being explored, there is minimal probability that production will start in 2023.

After Cinderella, Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast, Alladin, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid, the next round of live-action from Disney includes Moana, Tangled, and The Princess and the Frog. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there are more details on this.