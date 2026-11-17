Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond, taking over one of cinema's most recognisable roles from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the British spy in five films.

The actor, best known for playing Batman and Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, will make his debut as 007 in the upcoming instalment of the long-running spy series.

Pattinson expressed excitement about taking on the role, describing it as an honour and a dream come true.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said, adding that he was grateful to director Denis Villeneuve and the production team for their confidence in him.

Villeneuve, who has directed films such as Dune, Arrival and Sicario, welcomed Pattinson to the franchise, saying the actor would bring a fresh interpretation to the character.

"His has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," the filmmaker said.

Pattinson's casting follows months of speculation surrounding the next actor to take on the role. Several names had surfaced during discussions about Craig's successor, but the announcement marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

Craig first appeared as James Bond in Casino Royale in 2006. He went on to play the secret agent in four more films, concluding his run with No Time to Die in 2021.

The upcoming film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. Steven Knight has been brought on board to write the screenplay.

Pattinson, meanwhile, is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the sequel to The Batman (2022), which is scheduled for release in 2028.