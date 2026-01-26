'Rock n roll is alive in India': Yungblud thanks Mumbai crowd after Lollapalooza debut, promises return

A day after a high-energy debut at Lollapalooza India, British musician Yungblud publicly thanked Indian fans, calling the Mumbai show one of the most significant nights of his career and confirming plans to return next year.

The singer delivered a charged performance on Day 1 of the festival, drawing one of the loudest crowd responses of the night. Hours later, he shared photos and videos from the concert on Instagram, reflecting on the scale and intensity of the moment. “70,000 in Mumbai I want to stay here forever. Rock n roll is alive in India, and I'm in love with it,” he wrote, adding, “Thank you for one of the greatest nights of my life! See you next year!!!”

Videos from the show, now widely shared online, show the artist visibly emotional as he interacted with fans, jumping into the crowd, hugging audience members and spending time along the barricade. Social media users described the performance as rare for an international rock act, highlighting how openly the singer responded to the energy of the Indian audience.

During his set, Yungblud also paid tribute to rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Day 1 of the festival featured strong performances across genres. Electronic producer Knock2 delivered a bass-heavy set, while synthwave band The Midnight performed fan favourites including Sunset and Los Angeles. Canadian alternative band Mother Mother saw the audience sing along to Hayloft, rounding off a night marked by high engagement and large-scale participation.

Yungblud’s response to the Mumbai crowd and his promise to return have added to growing conversations around India’s expanding space for global rock and alternative music acts.