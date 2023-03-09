Dr Homi Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam are back for the second season of the SonyLIV series, continuing their fight to make India a nuclear power in the face of overwhelming odds.

The show will go on floors on March 16.

The second season of Rocket Boys sees the characters of Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh), Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), and APJ Abdul Kalam (Arjun Radhakrishnan) face more obstacles as they plan to turn India into a nuclear power. Budgetary opposition, technological challenges, and enmity from other countries are only a few of the challenges they encounter.

In the opening scenes of the trailer, Indira Gandhi, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's daughter, is seen attempting to fill the void left after her father's death. In Rocket Boys 2, Homi and Vikram are seen as characters who are adamant about carrying out their plan. Homi believes that India should possess a nuclear weapon, while Vikram wants to put satellites into orbit.

As the show returns later this month, there is a mystery, historical background, and a lot of character development. The Abhay Pannu-directed series appears to continue where it left off in February 2022. Eight Filmfare OTT awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Director, were given to the first season last year.

On the video, excited viewers left comments expressing their delight. One fan said, "So excited for the new season. Undoubtedly one of the best series of India." Another added, "Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece." Yet another fan wrote, "Some really powerful characters of Indian history."