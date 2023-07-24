Ahead of the release of their new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been out and about promoting it. The two celebrities are now in Kolkata as part of their five-city tour for the marketing campaign after previously stopping in Baroda, Delhi, and Kanpur.

According to reports, Ranveer and Alia will promote the brand-new song 'Dhindora Baje re' from the movie. At the Mumbai airport, the pair was observed wearing identical black clothing.

On the morning of July 24, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were sighted at the Mumbai airport. According to reports, they are travelling to Kolkata to premiere the brand-new song from their movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The powerful pair matched in all-black attire. Ranveer wore a black t-shirt, black leggings, a long jacket, and red shoes as part of his outfit. He accessorized the ensemble with a silver chain, a beanie, a face mask, and black sunglasses. Over her tank top, tank top, and loose pants, Alia donned a black shirt. She had open hair and wore no makeup, and she looked stunning. She was also clutching a silver sipper and wearing sunglasses.

The teaser and the trailer, which were already made available as promotional materials, received a favourable reception from the general audience. The first three songs from the movie, Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya, have all gotten positive reviews and helped spread word of mouth about the movie. Since the public first had a peek of the fourth song, Dhindhora Baje Re, in the trailer, it has been eagerly anticipated.

Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the words, and Pritam provided the music for the song. The song's vocalists are Bhoomi Trivedi and Darshan Raval. Large sets were used for the filming of Dhindhora Baje Re to capture the splendour of Durga Pooja. Yesterday saw the release of a brief teaser for the song, in which main actors Ranveer and Alia can be seen excitedly dancing while dressed in crimson traditional clothing.