Hema Malini, a veteran, recently commented on her husband Dharmendra's popular on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In their most recent outing, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi exchanged kisses. Hema has since said that she has not yet seen the movie.

Hema told Zoom, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Hema also shared Dharamendra's love for nostalgia. “Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani videos dekhenge aur poochenge 'Mai kaisa lag raha hoon? (He keeps checking his old videos' at home and asks about them)".

In the movie, Dharmendra and Shabana played long-lost lovers. The two exchanged a kiss at their reunion, which ended up being the highlight of the Karan Johar film. Ishita Moitra, who wrote the script and co-screenplay for the movie, earlier remarked to Hindustan Times that "many couldn't believe a kiss was coming. The script had a kiss in it from the beginning. Karan made sure the kiss was performed in a most respectful manner. None of them, in my opinion, had any problems.