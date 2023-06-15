As the screening date of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani approaches, there is some interesting news concerning the teaser and trailer release dates.

While the teaser is likely to be out on June 20, the trailer will be released in July. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

According to Pinkvilla, the teaser lasts 1 minute and 16 seconds. While we've previously seen the vibrant character posters for Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani, as well as their separate family photos, the teaser will help set the tone for the family comedy.

Rocky Aur Rani is Karan's sixth feature film, following Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (his directorial debut, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on October 16), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Student of the Year (2012), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's commercial campaign began on May 25, Karan's 51st birthday.

Karan reunites not just with Alia, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year, but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. For the vivid costumes and majestic songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he also partnered with old friends and colleagues costume designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan.