Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has finally released its official trailer. It's full of romance, drama, and gorgeous settings, not to mention Alia Bhatt's eye-catching costumes. The trailer was released on Tuesday by the filmmaker and the cast. On July 28, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be launched. Karan makes his directorial debut after seven years with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

The more than three-minute trailer for the Karan Johar film opened with Alia and Ranveer fighting each other in the middle of a road after getting off their individual cars. He asks her, "Tu pagal ho gayi hai kya (have you gone mad)?" She yells at him "Chup kar (keep quiet)." Alia tells him why does he not let anyone else speak, all while covering his mouth with her hand.

We are then introduced to Alia and Ranveer's first encounter, during which he informs her that she is "fully checking him out." He wore a vibrant shirt virtually bare-chested and wore his character's distinctive diamond studs. She apologises for'objectifying him'. Alia is dressed in a saree, one of several she wore in the teaser.

The two then romance in scenic settings while dressed to their best. There's a rain dance with Alia dressed in a blue saree, disagreements (Ranveer's Rocky accuses Alia's Rani of believing he's a 'duffer'), abs flashing, and Alia 'checking out' Ranveer. There is also considerable debate regarding where West Bengal is. "West mein (in the west), but obvious," Ranveer said.

Their'very different' families appear just as they are discussing marriage. Then comes the big reveal: Alia and Ranveer intend to spend three months living with one other's families to test if their romance will endure. And their families couldn't be more dissimilar: one debates politics over tea, while the other prays together.

As soon as the makers dropped the trailer, many commented on the YouTube video. One wrote, "Cannot wait for this one." A comment also read, “Loving the chemistry. What a film this will be.” A fan also said, “Looks fun…”

In 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Rani Prem Kahaani', Karan reunites not just with Alia, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year, but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. For the vivid costumes and majestic songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he also partnered with old friends and colleagues costume designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan.