Makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are increasing the anticipation with each passing day by releasing teasers, trailers, and songs one after the other. Fans are highly anticipating the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie on July 28.

Following the success of the first song, Tum Kya Mile, another single, 'What Jhumka,' was published. RARKPK's second single is an elaborate dance tune that had us swaying to the upbeat sounds.

'What Jhumka' song will immediately remind you of the Radha song from Karan Johar's directorial debut, Student of the Year? After hearing the song and witnessing the thumkas in the song, it is apparent that some sections of the song were choreographed by the dancing master himself, Karan Johar.

According to Bollywood life, Karan's favourite dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is What Jhumka?, and he couldn't help but choreograph portions of the song. We can't wait for the audience to see this performance.

One insider further told Bollywood life," After a long gap, Karan has taken the director's seat, and looking at the film, the fans will understand what they were missing in cinema all these years. What Jhumka song is the heartbeat of the film and the peppy number, as it is definitely going to be the party anthem just like the love anthem Tum Kya Mile. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were themselves surprised by seeing Karan shake his leg in the song, and they insisted he add his Thumka in What Jhumka song. KJo's love for dance is known by everyone, so it was not very hard to convince the filmmaker".

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s latest song What Jhumka is crooned by Arjit Singh and female vocals are by Jonita Gandhi. Pritam is the composer of the music. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics for the party song What Jhumka. Ganesh Acharya choreographed the dancing movements. The song What Jhuka also features Karan Johar, Arjit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya from Dharma Productions. Saregama Music is in charge of the presentation.