The director Rohit Shetty talked openly about Cirkus (2022), which was his most recent film. Along with an ensemble cast, Ranveer Singh played the lead in the movie. Rohit stated he doesn't enjoy pointing the finger at anyone for the movie's failure while reflecting on its failure.

Cirkus, an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, featured dual parts for Ranveer and Varun Sharma. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, and Sulabha Arya were also featured in the film.The movie bombed at the box office because it didn't engage the audience.

Talking about success and failure, Rohit Shetty told India Today in a recent interview, “I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the (Covid-19) pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time”.

