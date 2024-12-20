Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has put an end to rumours about his relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, confirming that the couple is still very much together. Despite years of keeping their romance low-profile, Martin shared in a recent interview that romantic love remains a significant part of his life.

"It’s important to say [romantic love] is a big factor in everything," the 47-year-old singer noted, adding that while he values privacy, it doesn’t take away from the power of love.

Martin also referred to Johnson as one of his best friends, alongside his two children, Apple and Moses, and shared that the couple recently enjoyed listening to Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour together.

The duo, who began dating in 2017, has been surrounded by engagement and breakup rumours over the years. However, Martin’s words make it clear that their bond remains strong, even as they choose to keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight.