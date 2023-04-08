As Assam gears up to set its foot on the global stage by aiming for a Guinness World Record for the ‘largest Bihu dance in a single venue’ on April 14, Assam Society of Bangalore will be kicking off its annual Spring Fest in alignment with the Bihu festival on April 9.

The event scheduled to take on April 9 will be held on the grounds of Freedom International School in the prominent HSR layout.

It will the 22nd edition of Spring Fest, featuring popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg as their star performer.

Assam Society of Bengaluru, a 40-year-old socio-cultural and youth welfare organization is dedicated in promoting brotherhood and social-cultural harmony with the aim of achieving peace, progress, and prosperity.

The event is observed annually for the Assamese brethren residing in Bengaluru, to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state of Assam and celebrate the traditional festivities with other communities residing in Bengaluru as well.

The Spring Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Assamese culture, bringing together the Assamese community and the citizens of Bengaluru in a spirit of joy and harmony.

Also read : Assam: State wrapped in Rongali Bihu festivities, dance workshops under way in Abhayapuri