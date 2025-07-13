“Round Two”: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker expecting their second child

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, have announced they’re expecting their second child together. The couple shared the joyful news in true modern-celebrity fashion—through a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram that proudly showcased Hudgens’ growing baby bump.

Captioning the post with the playful phrase “Round two!!!!”, Hudgens radiated happiness in coordinated white outfits alongside Tucker, who beamed as he pointed lovingly at her belly. The announcement was met with an avalanche of love, as fans, friends, and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations and well-wishes for the growing family.

This new chapter comes just a year after the couple welcomed their first child in July 2024. Though they’ve kept many details about their family life private, their social media posts offer glimpses of their genuine affection and excitement about parenthood.

Hudgens, best known for her breakout role in High School Musical and a steady career spanning film, television, and music, began dating Tucker in 2020 after reportedly meeting on a Zoom meditation group. The pair quickly became a fan-favorite couple thanks to their easy chemistry and public support of each other’s careers.

They announced their engagement in February 2023 and tied the knot later that year in a stunning ceremony on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. Friends shared photos from the dreamy destination wedding, praising the event’s romantic, laid-back vibe that perfectly suited the couple’s style.

While Hudgens’ past high-profile relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler often made headlines, her partnership with Tucker has been marked by stability and warmth. She’s spoken glowingly in interviews about their shared values, mutual encouragement, and desire to build a future together.

Now, as they await baby number two, fans can expect more sweet, candid updates from the couple—proof that even Hollywood love stories can be refreshingly down-to-earth. Hudgens and Tucker look ready to embrace this next adventure with open hearts, continuing to share their joy while protecting the special bond they’ve built.



