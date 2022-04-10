RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has surpassed the 1000 crore club worldwide just two weeks after its premiere. Only Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has crossed more than 1000 crores worldwide.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted on Saturday, "[Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹213.59 cr. #India biz."

On Saturday, Ram Charan thanked fans in Britain for the success of RRR, which did well at the box office in the United Kingdom over its opening weekend.

"A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support. It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience,” he told news agency PTI.

RRR is a multilingual action movie that narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

The film became one of the fastest to enter the ₹100 crore club at the Indian box office.