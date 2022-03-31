SS Rajamouli’s RRR has reached a major milestone just six days after its premiere. It has outperformed the director’s own 2015 picture Baahubali: The Beginning in terms of lifetime profits.

The first Baahubali film was the highest-grossing picture from the south at one point, grossing over 650 crore during its run.

RRR, on the other hand, has generated a whopping Rs.672 crore worldwide in just six days.

It is anticipated to cross the ₹700 crore barrier within its first week.

The film’s Hindi version has also broken a record by becoming the best performing Hindi film in week one of the post-pandemic era. With earnings of ₹120 crores in six days.

The Hindi version of RRR has surpassed Sooryavanshi’s first week earnings. The film took a monstrous opening at the box office and managed to rake in over Rs 250 crore in multiple languages.

According to insider estimates, the film could end up crossing the ₹200-crore landmark in the Hindi belt alone, something that has been achieved by only a handful of films since the pandemic hit.