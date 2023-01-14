In light of Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe victory, Indian filmmaker Rajamouli makes a big statement on January 14 that RRR is not a Bollywood film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a significant declaration by claiming that his critically acclaimed movie RRR is not a Bollywood production, despite a significant win at the 80th Golden Globes and tremendous Oscar hype.

At a recent Directors Guild of America screening of his film, Rajamouli gave a speech. The epic saga RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is set in pre-independence India and follows a fearless warrior who crosses paths with a steely cop working for the British forces.

"RRR is not a Bollywood movie; it is a Telugu movie from the southern region of India, which is where I'm from. However, I use the song to advance the plot rather than pausing the movie to show you a piece of music and dance, "Republicworld.com cited a statement attributed to Rajamouli. "I just use those components to advance the plot... If you comment at the conclusion of the movie that you didn't think it lasted three hours, I will know I was a successful director "said the director while speaking at the event.

The foot-tapping tune from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Naatu Naatu, most recently took home the Best Song (Motion Picture) prize at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which honours the friendship and dance-inspired spirit of RRR's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, triumphed at the Golden Globes over rivals like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

It needs mention here that Ram Charan has earlier stated that if the movie wins an Oscar, he and actor Jr. NTR will likely perform a dance on the stage as well.

Interestingly , one of the song from the movie, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards.