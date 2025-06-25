'Rudra' movie review: Ravi Sarma’s career-best performance with no body doubles, and real stunts

After the unprecedented success of Shree Raghupati, superstar Ravi Sarma returns with Rudra, a film that takes Assamese cinema into new, uncharted territory. Combining national-level cinematic ambition with regional soul, Rudra aims to mix power-packed action, emotional storytelling, and socio-political commentary in a single compelling narrative.

The Director’s vision

Director Roopak Gogoi speaks passionately about lifting Assamese cinema to a national standard. "We are very concerned about our Assamese film industry which has been lagging for a very long time... Because nowadays the language is not a barrier anymore... we collaborated with the Bengal film industry, people from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bombay... I hope that we can see a very finished, good product for the Assamese flea market."

On integrating insurgency themes

"The reality of the northeastern region is that it has been infested with insurgency... Some people... decided their life for their own dream about their ideology... later it got diluted... we tried to use the story to depict how the Assamese diaspora... can do agriculture here in home itself."

On casting Ravi Sarma

"Do I have other option? At this moment, Ravi Sarma is the most popular actor... He is good-looking, he has a charisma... we tried our best to get the maximum out of Ravi Sarma... we have been very sincere in putting forward our product".

Ravi Sarma Speaks

Ravi Sarma, who plays the titular role of Rudra, reflects with gratitude. "This is truly a blessing from God and the love of the people... we had to arrange two premiere shows — and that speaks volumes... Our industry needs a leader like Roopak Gogoi... I take pride in performing my own stunts without ever using a body double".

Story of 'Rudra'-The Assamese movie

The story begins with a tragic blast that kills Rudra’s parents, motivating him to join the Intelligence Bureau and end militancy. He infiltrates the camp of the revolutionary leader Dekaraja, but a mission failure results in the death of his best friend Sankalpa. Rudra loses his wife and family in a supposed crash, and disappears into civilian life working at a mall.

Years later, Rudra diffuses a bomb in the mall, drawing the attention of his former mentor Adil Hussain (Vajra). Adil informs him that his wife and daughter are alive. Rudra reunites with them, but new threats emerge. In a twist, he learns that Banraj, the main antagonist behind nationwide militancy, is none other than Adil Hussain himself. Rudra captures him, handing him over to authorities, and retires to live a peaceful life with his family.

Highlights of 'Rudra' movie

Adil Hussain starts the narrative: The veteran actor’s powerful presence sets the tone for the movie’s intense political and emotional drama.

Ravi Sarma neutralising targets in the deep jungle: Realistic combat sequences bring out Ravi's raw intensity and field skills.

Unprecedented explosion scenes & walking through fire:Visual effects unseen in Assamese cinema – fiery stunts and chaos filmed with national-level production quality.

Naxalites in Northeast & extremist themes: A bold move to address real issues of insurgency and ideological conflicts, with emotional depth and nuance.

Heroic entry scenes for Rudra: Ravi Sarma commands the screen with stylized, dramatic entrances that ignite applause in the theatre.

Archita Prakash as a fearless fighter: As Rudra’s ally, Archita’s performance brings powerful female action to Assamese cinema.

Engaging and sensible dialogues: The script strikes a balance between heavy messaging and relatability, offering memorable lines.

Cultural elements: Vaishnavite traditions, Gayan Bayan and Bhaona culture. A deeply rooted homage to Assamese heritage that blends seamlessly with the plot.

Bike stunts & highest waterfall jump: Jaw-dropping stunts, including jumping from a waterfall, showcase the natural beauty and elevate the thrill.

Dark realities: Child exploitation in begging mafias. A harsh but important visual — the movie portrays the mutilation of children by mafias to invoke sympathy and awareness.

Stellar performances

Ravi Sarma: Delivers a physically demanding and emotionally rich performance. His charisma and dedication to doing his own stunts elevate his character.

Adil Hussain: Powerful and layered, his portrayal of Vajra evolves from a mentor to a shocking antagonist.

Archita Prakash: Breaks stereotypes with her action-hero persona.

Supporting Cast: Solid performances from Nandini Kashyap, Mousam Koushik Borodoloi, Himanshu Gogoi, and a host of seasoned actors round out the cast.

Music & Technical Aspects

The score by Diganta Bharati and Ibshwan Lal Baruah complements both action and emotion.

Action choreography, cinematography, and sound design reflect a significant step forward for Assamese filmmaking.

Critical take by IndiaTodayNE on Rudra

The screenplay of Rudra struggles to maintain a consistent grip, often lacking the engagement needed to fully draw the audience in. The visual effects, while ambitious, fall short in execution and leave room for significant improvement. Although the background music shines in parts, there are moments where it overwhelms the scenes, creating more chaos than impact. The editing also leans heavily on showcasing stylized entry sequences rather than strengthening the overall narrative flow. As a result, the film risks losing emotional connection with viewers and may come across as a one-time watch. However, one undeniable highlight is Ravi Sarma’s standout performance, which marks a career-best for the actor and adds considerable weight to the film.

Watch the premiere here:

Watch the trailer here:

Rating: (4/5)