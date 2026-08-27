Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley on Broadway after 15 years

Rupert Grint is set to return to the world of Harry Potter, reprising his iconic role as Ron Weasley on Broadway after a 15-year gap.

Grint, who played Ron in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011, will join the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York's Lyric Theatre. His run is scheduled from February 2 to May 30, 2027.

The actor will portray an adult Ron in the stage production, which is set years after the original Harry Potter story and centres on the next generation of Hogwarts students.

"Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again at this stage of life," Grint said in a statement, according to Variety.

He added that returning to the character now, as a father himself, felt both familiar and new, while describing his return to Broadway as "truly exciting".

Grint will not be the first member of the original Harry Potter cast to appear in Cursed Child. Tom Felton previously returned to the franchise on stage, playing an older Draco Malfoy.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said Grint's casting connects the original Harry Potter story with the themes of family, legacy and the passing of time explored in Cursed Child.

Grint's return comes as a new Harry Potter television series is also being developed for HBO and HBO Max. The series will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The cast also includes Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

While the television series will introduce a new generation of actors to the franchise, Grint's Broadway return will bring one of its most recognisable original characters back to the stage.