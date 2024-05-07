Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee became the first Indian designer to grace the Met Gala carpet on May 7.

He attended the event in a long coat and jewels from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Taking to social media, the renowned Indian designer shared pictures of himself. He shared details of his outfit, "An embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery."

Additionally, he also posted a video of himself on Instagram where he can be seen posing for photographers on the Met Gala carpet, in New York City.

Sabyasachi received widespread acclamation from fans for making history as the first designer to walk the Met Gala carpet in 2024.

Meanwhile, the designer also designed a saree for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who also attended the event. Interestingly, Bhatt’s saree was created by 163 artisans in over 1,965 hours.

The Met Gala is organised annually on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.