Kolkata-based Sabyasachi High Jewellery presented the "ASSAM BRACELET" in an engrossing Instagram video, showcasing its creative and elaborate design that functions as a tribute to Indian tradition.

The video delves into the rich history of the elephant head kada, or bracelet, which may be seen in Mughal jewellery and Indian temples in a variety of shapes.

By combining exquisite gems, displaying remarkable craftsmanship, and using his own design sensibility, Sabyasachi gives this classic item a new lease on life. In addition to honouring India's illustrious craft heritage, the project seeks to increase public awareness of the endangered Indian elephants that live in the wilds of Assam.

The Assam Bracelet is made of 18k gold and is set with diamonds and colourful, natural gemstones. The fine craftsmanship continues to the finely carved back, which is covered with EF VVS diamonds, enhancing the piece's grandeur.

In addition to honouring India's rich cultural legacy, Sabyasachi's reimagining of traditional jewellery highlights the significance of protecting the nation's fauna, particularly the imperilled elephants of the Assam area. The Assam Bracelet is a beautiful fusion of environmental advocacy, creative expression, and cultural devotion.