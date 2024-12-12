Actor Sai Pallavi, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological drama Ramayana, has vehemently denied rumours that she turned vegetarian to prepare for the role. The actor issued a stern warning to those spreading baseless claims, threatening legal action in an angry social media post.

In her note, Sai Pallavi expressed frustration over the recurring pattern of rumours surfacing during critical career moments, such as film releases or announcements. She wrote, “Most of the times, almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/fabricated lies/incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows). But it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/announcements/cherish-able moments of my career!”

She went on to caution media outlets and individuals, stating, “Next time I see any ‘reputed’ page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!”

The post came in response to a Tamil publication's claim that Sai Pallavi had adopted a vegetarian diet specifically for her role as Sita and even travelled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

Sai Pallavi has previously described herself as a vegetarian in interviews, saying, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

Known for her grounded personality and preference to stay away from controversies, the actor's rare public outburst has resonated with fans, many of whom have lauded her for taking a stand.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.