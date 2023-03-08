Sai Pallavi Senthamarai Kannan, who took everyone by storm with the Malayalam movie Premam, is reportedly secured a major role in Allu Arjun's upcoming Pushpa movie.

According to the reports, Sai has been cast to play a recently introduced character in Pushpa: The Rule. Yet, a official announcing from the producers is still pending.

Reports also suggested Sai will star opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie, and will make a significant cameo appearance in Pushpa: The Rule. She will join the sets on the following schedule and complete her portion in a week.

When news of Sai Pallavi's signing for Pushpa 2 broke, several fans expressed their joy on social media. One user wrote, “If true, this is going to be really exciting. It’ll be even more interesting if she gets to play a negative character (sic).” Another one said, “One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please (sic).”

"#AlluArjun #SaiPallavi ❤️❤️ #PushpaTheRule gets bigger and better day by day.. #SaiPallavi joins the cast with Allu Arjun, Rashmika & FaFa", another wrote in Twitter.

Sai Pallavi will appear in this movie for the first time as an Allu Arjun co-star. Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. Arjun recently wrapped up a Pushpa 2 shoot in Vishakhapatnam, where the movie's opening song was recorded. Pushpa: The Rule went on the floors last November with a look test. The beginning of the journey is how the movie's cinematographer, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, described a photo he shared from the set on Instagram.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main adversary towards the end of the first chapter, will square off in the second installment. Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the role of Srivalli in the movie, as well as Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj also have significant roles.

Arjun made the catchphrase "Thaggedhe Le" well-known in the movie Pushpa: The Rising. He then proceeded to unveil the brand-new slogan for the second section during a gathering in November. He expressed his desire for the viewers to share his enthusiasm for the film.