The Mumbai police arrested the accused, a 30-year-old man, who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor’s residence on January 16.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man had entered the actor's home with an intention of theft, a senior police official told reporters.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker, who was arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi, who had changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das after entering India, the official said.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai police had detained a 31-year-old suspect at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.

Aakash Kailash Kannojia, the detained man, was "still a suspect", Mumbai police said in a statement later, adding that further action will be taken after due verification.

Earlier on Friday, a carpenter had been held as he resembled the screengrab of the suspected assailant from the CCTV footage at the actor's building, but he was released later as he was found to have no link to the crime.

On Friday, Mumbai Police had collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect following the incident.