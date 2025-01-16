Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and recovering after sustaining injuries during a shocking attack at his residence in Bandra. The incident occurred in the 'Satguru Sharan' building when an intruder reportedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif intervened to defuse the situation, but the confrontation escalated, leaving him injured.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3 a.m. on Thursday. According to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, Saif suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, including one near his spine where a foreign object was also detected.

In an official statement, Saif’s team confirmed his condition, stating:

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident."

They also expressed gratitude towards the medical team:

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

DCP Dixit Gedam, Zone 9, Mumbai Police, confirmed the ongoing investigation but refrained from sharing further details.