Saif Ali Khan is back in action with his latest film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The first teaser of the much-anticipated Netflix heist drama was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, where Saif was joined by his co-star Jaideep Ahlawat and the film’s director, Siddharth Anand.

The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into a high-stakes mission where Saif plays the titular role, while Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performance in Paatal Lok 2, takes on the role of a formidable crime lord. Together, their characters embark on a daring plan to steal the world’s most elusive diamond, The African Red Sun.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film, Siddharth Anand promised an “edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience” packed with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. He expressed his excitement about pushing creative boundaries to bring this intense drama to life.

At the event, Saif Ali Khan shared his enthusiasm for the project, revealing that he had long wanted to star in a heist film. “It feels very nice standing here in front of you. I am very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star,” he said. Notably, Saif refrained from discussing the recent knife attack incident or his injury during the event, keeping the focus firmly on the film.

Alongside Saif and Jaideep, the film also features Nikita Dutta in a significant role. With a blend of crime, action, and drama, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins promises to be a thrilling ride for audiences. While Netflix has yet to announce the official release date, anticipation is already running high for this stylish heist thriller.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins!