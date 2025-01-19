Mumbai police have been granted five days of custody for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the man accused of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence on January 15. The Bandra Holiday Court made the decision on Sunday, asking the police to submit a detailed report within the custody period.

Defence lawyer Sandeep Shekhane questioned the investigation's accuracy, alleging discrepancies in the police's claims about Shehzad's background. "The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi national. They claim he arrived six months ago, but he has been living in Mumbai for over seven years with his family," Shekhane said, citing a violation of Section 43A regarding proper investigation protocols.

Advocate Dinesh Prajapati, also representing the accused, criticized the police for insufficient grounds to justify custody. "Nothing has been recovered from him, and no documentation has been provided to substantiate the claim of him being Bangladeshi," Prajapati stated.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 9 Dixit Gedam, however, insisted Shehzad is a Bangladeshi who entered India illegally and changed his name to Vijay Das. "He arrived in Mumbai 5-6 months ago and worked for a housekeeping agency before the incident," Gedam said.

The stabbing occurred at around 2:00 AM on January 16. Shehzad allegedly entered Khan's home with the intent to rob, resulting in a confrontation during which Khan sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, and 331(4), (6), (7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The accused was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while allegedly planning to flee to his native village in Bangladesh's Jhalokati district.

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade. Hospital officials confirmed that his condition is stable, and he has been moved from the ICU to a normal room.