Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, January 21 as reported by India Today.



The news of Saif Ali Khan's discharge was confirmed by Dr. Nitin Dange in the morning. The discharge papers were filed the previous night, and Saif is expected to leave the hospital between 10 am and 12 pm today.



Saif was hospitalized following a violent burglary attempt at his Bandra residence on Thursday, during which he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder. After the attack, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw around 2:30 am, where he underwent two surgeries. The first surgery was an emergency procedure to stop spinal fluid leakage, and the second was to remove a knife fragment embedded in his back. A photo of the 3-inch-long sharp object, later identified as part of a knife, was released by the hospital.



In her statement to the Mumbai Police, Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealed that the intruder became aggressive during the altercation but refrained from taking any jewelry that was in plain sight. She added that Saif had bravely intervened to protect the house help, who was being held hostage, and ensured the safety of their youngest son, Jeh, preventing the attacker from reaching him.