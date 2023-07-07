Friday marks Dilip Kumar's death anniversary. After a protracted illness, the iconic actor died in 2021. Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar's wife, posted a lengthy tribute to her late husband on the anniversary of his death. The legendary actor also wrote an emotional statement for a news website, in which she discussed her preparations for Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had been married for 55 years. Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98. Saira made her Instagram debut on Friday, the anniversary of his death.

Along with a black-and-white picture of herself and Dilip, as well as a more recent throwback of the couple, she wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, 7th of July at 7am when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber...”

She further added in her Instagram caption, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."