Saira Banu, a veteran performer, took a trip down memory lane on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of herself. She just signed up for the photo-sharing app. Her most recent post recalls when the star had a "22-inch waistline."

Saira Banu was dressed in a salwar kameez in the shot. The portrait of Saira, who controlled Hindi films in the 1960s and early 1970s at a young age, features her immortal grin and characteristic cosmetics appearance. The veteran captioned the photo, "The 22 inch waistline in days long gone...Oh! Only only time could be stopped... Alas!"

Saira Banu was dressed in a salwar kameez in the shot. The portrait of Saira, who controlled Hindi films in the 1960s and early 1970s at a young age, features her immortal grin and characteristic cosmetics appearance. The veteran captioned the photo, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone…Oh! Only if time stood still... Alas!”

Soon after she shared the post, fans reminded Saira how beautiful she looks even now. One of them commented, “Ma'am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you.” “U still look good by the grace Allah,” added another one. Someone said, “So what mam if ur waist is not 22 u r still charming.”

"Bhut Khushi ho rahi hai aap ko Instagram par dekh kar me aap ko bata nahi sakta ki me kitna khush hun dilip shab ke jane se aap hi nhi ham sab sadme me the mujhe khushi hai ki aap is gam se thoda thoda ubhar rahi hai allha is me aap ko kamyabi de allha aap ko hamesha salamat rakkhe dilip shab se to mil na saka par aap se jaroor milunga (devdas) ban kar haa devdas bab kar", one fan wrote in a comment section.

Saira Banu is the daughter of Naseem Banu and Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq, a film producer. In 1960, she was just 16 years old when she started the profession.