Saiyaara enters Rs 300 crore club, surpasses War and Sultan

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its dream run at the box office, maintaining blockbuster status well into its third weekend.

The romantic drama is not just holding strong against this week’s new releases—it’s even outpacing them in trends.

Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the YRF banner, Saiyaara has now crossed the coveted ?300 crore net mark in India. The film opened to a stellar Rs 173.75 crore in its first week, followed by an impressive Rs 106.25 crore in the second week.

Entering its third weekend, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore on Friday, Rs 7 crore on Saturday, and an estimated Rs 9–10 crore on Sunday, taking its 17-day total to Rs 300.75 crore net.

With this milestone, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime earnings of blockbuster hits like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (Rs 292 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sultan (Rs 300 crore), cementing its place among the biggest box office successes led by debutants.