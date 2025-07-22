Saiyaara hits Rs 100 crore in 4 days, a blockbuster debut for YRF's new film

YRF's 'Saiyaara' has passed the Monday test at the box office, achieving a milestone that few Hindi films have in recent times. The film, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days, marking a strong start to its first week.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' earned around Rs 22.50 crore nett on its first Monday, bringing the total four-day collection to Rs 105.75 crore nett in India. This performance reflects the solid confidence audiences have shown in the film.

The day-wise box office collection in India after four days is as follows: Friday - Rs 21.5 crore, Saturday - Rs 26 crore, Sunday - Rs 35.75 crore, and Monday - Rs 22.50 crore, totaling Rs 105.75 crore nett.

The film is expected to maintain its momentum on Tuesday and aims to close its first week at approximately Rs 150 crore nett. This is a remarkable achievement for a film featuring debut actors.

YRF has also announced discounted ticket prices for Tuesday to attract more viewers to theatres. 'Saiyaara' is likely to see good traction on its fifth day, with the five-day total expected to reach around Rs 115 crore nett.

'Saiyaara' is a love story in the style of Mohit Suri's cinema. It stars Ahaan Panday as a rising singing sensation and Aneet Padda as his songwriter. The film has already set new box office records and is expected to continue its successful run until August 1, when 'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'Dhadak 2' are scheduled to release.