‘Saiyaara’ nears Rs 500 Crore mark globally, becomes highest-grossing Indian love story

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is creating history at the global box office. As per the latest reports, the film has grossed an estimated ?404 crore worldwide, inching closer to the coveted ?500 crore club.

The film has now become Indian cinema’s highest-grossing love story, according to an official announcement by Yash Raj Films. In India alone, ‘Saiyaara’ has collected approximately ?266.53 crore in net earnings within just 12 days of its theatrical run.

The film had an outstanding opening week with ?172.75 crore, followed by a strong second weekend performance. It earned ?18 crore on Friday, ?26.5 crore on Saturday, and ?30 crore on Sunday, contributing to a second-weekend total of ?74.5 crore. Including Monday and Tuesday, the second-week earnings now stand at ?93.25 crore.

Early estimates show the film continues to enjoy a strong hold at the box office. Despite competition looming with the upcoming releases of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ later this week, ‘Saiyaara’ still has three more days of an uninterrupted theatrical run to further boost its tally.

With massive fan following and growing word of mouth, ‘Saiyaara’ is proving to be one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of the year.