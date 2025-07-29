'Saiyaara' singer Faheem Abdullah join hands with T-Series, starting with 'Bichadna' in August 2025

Singer Faheem Abdullah is preparing for a major collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for his upcoming music projects. Faheem, who is enjoying the success of 'Saiyaara', particularly its title track, has now partnered with the music label for a series of releases.

The collaboration with T-Series will cover film songs, singles, albums, and EPs. Faheem, who is also a songwriter and composer, has made a mark in both the independent music scene and film music.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, said, "What truly impresses me about Faheem is the honesty in his music. His vocals have a rare uniqueness that stands out in today’s landscape. With audiences already connecting deeply to his sound, this collaboration will allow us to bring a fresh and soulful flavour to listeners everywhere."

Responding to the partnership, Faheem said, "I feel blessed and honoured to be joining hands with T-Series."

He added, "All these years in my hometown, I have always looked at T-Series as the pinnacle of music, and now collaborating with Bhushan Sir on multiple future projects is both an honour and an exciting new chapter for me. This partnership not only opens new doors for me in my artistic journey but gives me the opportunity to bring fresh talent from my homeland onto a global stage."

Faheem's recent release 'Saiyaara' features vocals that tell the story of a struggling young musician who falls in love with a songwriter. The narrative follows Ahaan Pandey's Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda's Vaani Batra as they create original music while navigating their relationship.

Before 'Saiyaara', Faheem was credited for the love anthem 'Ishq'.

Faheem's first collaboration with T-Series is titled 'Bichadna' and is set to release on August 4, 2025.