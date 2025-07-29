Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday's private Instagram sparks fan frenzy

As 'Saiyaara' continues to gain popularity, a private Instagram account believed to belong to debutant Ahaan Panday has come to public attention. The account, under the username @panday.ahaan, is yet to be officially confirmed. However, its followers include actors such as Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and others, which has sparked interest among fans.

The account features a display picture of a dog playing a guitar. It currently has 506 followers and 206 posts, while following 1,603 accounts. In comparison, Ahaan's official Instagram account has 1.8 million followers, 86 posts, and follows 413 accounts.

Many celebrities choose to keep private accounts to maintain a degree of privacy. Actor Ranbir Kapoor has previously mentioned in interviews that he uses a private social media account for this reason.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' stars Aneet Padda opposite Ahaan Panday. The film tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a musician played by Ahaan, and Vaani Batra, a writer portrayed by Aneet. The two fall in love while working together on a song. However, their relationship faces challenges when Vaani is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The romantic drama has received praise from critics and celebrities alike. Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and director-producer Karan Johar have commended the film. Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously worked with Mohit Suri in 'Aashiqui 2', expressed her admiration on Instagram. She wrote, "Saiyaara se 'Aashiqui' ho gayi hai mujhe (I have fallen in love with Saiyaara)", tagging the lead actors and the director. She also described the film as 'pure magic'.