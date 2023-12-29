Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire, directed by Prabhas, opened to a strong start at the box office just before Christmas and continued to do so for the duration of the holiday weekend. Prior to the New Year period, on Thursday, its collection reached its lowest point.

Within seven days of its release, Salaar brought in a net revenue of?309.3 crore at the Indian Box Office, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. Early estimates state that on its seventh day of release, the movie brought in a net income of?13.9 crore, its lowest amount to date.

The movie made Rs 90.7 crore net on its first day at the Indian box office. The movie took in a net income of Rs 209.1 crore in its first weekend. According to Sacnilk, the movie has made Rs 450.7 crore at the worldwide box office as of Day 6. Later in the day, Day 7 international statistics are anticipated.

Film industry expert Sumit Kadel tweeted that Prashanth Neel, who is well-known for his successful KGF series, directed the movie "Salaar," which smashed box office records and took in a staggering Rs 178.7 crore on its first day of release globally.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the movie had raked in Rs 500 crore gross at the global Box Office since its release. He stated, “Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold Rs 500 cr club films. Next is superstar #Rajinikanth with two films #Jailer[ Rs 650 cr] & #2Point0[ Rs 800 cr]".

#Salaar WW Box Office



ENTERS 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr club in style.

#Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold 3 ₹500 cr club films. Next is superstar #Rajinikanth with two films #Jailer[₹650 cr] & #2Point0[₹800 cr]… pic.twitter.com/qp7ThUSADK — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 28, 2023

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.