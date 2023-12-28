Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has garnered a worldwide collection of ₹500 crore within six days of its release. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

The film's official handle, @SalaarTheSaga, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the movie has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The post read, "Deva repairing box office records. ##SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹500 crores at the worldwide box office (GBOC) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs".

This film represents the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas, who plays the lead role of Salaar. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.