Are you prepared to enter the world of Salaar? The trailer for the film was released on Thursday morning and features high-octane action and a brilliant ensemble that includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram.

The video begins with a narration by Tinu Anand, who stands surrounded by a heard of armed men. He decides to brief them in "simple English." He talks about the place and says, "Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park, Because in that park there is a..." Enter Prabhas.

Only a silhouette of the actor with his fingers coated in blood is shown. He is referred to as "rebel star Prabhas." But there's more. The video concludes with a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is clothed in full black with kohl-rimmed eyes and a septum piercing.

Sharing the film's teaser, Prabhas simply wrote in an Instagram post, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser of the film and he wrote, "The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

Salaar, directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is set to enter theatres on September 28, 2023 in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's most recent film, KGF: Chapter 2, smashed a lot of box office records when it was released in 2022.