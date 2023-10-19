A Bollywood reconciliation story that fans have been eagerly anticipating has come to life as superstar Salman Khan announced his collaboration with renowned playback singer Arijit Singh for his upcoming film "Tiger 3." The surprising development marks the end of a feud that has lasted for almost a decade.

The much-anticipated reunion comes seven years after a highly publicized falling out during the production of "Sultan" and a memorable exchange at an award show in 2014.

Salman Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the first glimpse of their collaboration in the form of a still from "Tiger 3's" first song titled "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam." The image featured Khan and his co-star Katrina Kaif dressed to the nines, hinting at a scintillating dance number reminiscent of the end-credit songs from the previous two installments of the "Tiger" franchise: "Mashallah" in Kabir Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Swag Se Swagat" in Ali Abbas Zafar's "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017).

In the snapshot, Katrina Kaif radiated glamour in a red crop top and white denim shorts adorned with red-and-white fur on her sleeves, along with white earrings. Salman Khan, on the other hand, sported a black shirt and stylish sunglasses. The backdrop featured a group of background dancers, suggesting an energetic and visually stunning song sequence. Salman captioned the post, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak (The first glimpse of the first song) #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (Oh yes, this is Arijit Singh's first song for me). Song out on 23rd Oct."

As Salman Khan shared, the much-anticipated song will be released a week after the trailer drop, scheduled for Monday, October 23. The music for "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The Salman-Arijit feud dates back to 2014 when Arijit Singh, while accepting an award, showed up in slippers at a prominent award show. In response, Salman Khan playfully mocked him by asking, "Tu hai winner? (You're the winner?)" Arijit Singh retorted, saying, "Sula diya aap sab ne (You guys bored me to sleep)." This incident led to Arijit's removal from several of Salman's projects, including "Kick," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," and "Sultan." Arijit Singh later penned an apology letter to the actor, but he eventually retracted it.

"Tiger 3," the highly anticipated third installment of the "Tiger" franchise, is set to hit the big screens on November 12, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film promises to be a blockbuster, not only for its action-packed storyline but also for the eagerly awaited reunion of Salman Khan and Arijit Singh.