Several A-list celebrities attended the pre-Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif, all dressed in their best ethnic attire.

Salman Khan, who arrived late, opted for a casual look with a yellow shirt and distressed jeans.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, turned heads in a brown traditional outfit, complemented by minimal jewellery and her signature makeup look.

Other celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also present. Shanaya Kapoor attended the event with her parents, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

The party also saw the presence of film producer Anand Pandit with his wife Roopa Pandit. Among the new faces was Hrithik Roshan's niece, Pashmina Roshan, who looked stunning in a red lehenga and a velvet crop top.